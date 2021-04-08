Analysts Set ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target at $43.40

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $39.91. 470,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

