Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $47.23

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 302,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

