Analysts Set Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Target Price at $30.71

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

CPSI opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $431.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $75,148 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth $17,855,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

