Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $35.56

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $119,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

