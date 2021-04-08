Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $49.40

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

WTRG traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 816,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,947. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 71,225 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

