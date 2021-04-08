Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target at $46.44

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. 138,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,156. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

