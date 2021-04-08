Analysts Set Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) PT at $20.47

Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of PS remained flat at $$22.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,934.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $138,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,400 shares of company stock worth $4,683,045. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,018,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

