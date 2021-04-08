Analysts Set Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Target Price at GBX 2,011.80

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,011.80 ($26.28).

RAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,828 ($23.88) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,645.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,572.50. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,344 ($17.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,853.88 ($24.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

