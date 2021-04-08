Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $46.57

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after purchasing an additional 247,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xencor by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,381,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

