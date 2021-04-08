Analyzing American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 9 4 0 2.13 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria -0.44% 6.45% 0.45% American Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and American Business Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 1.31 $3.93 billion $0.74 7.32 American Business Bank $88.80 million 3.62 $22.08 million N/A N/A

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats American Business Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain. The United States segment consists of the financial business activity of BBVA USA in the country and the activity of the branch of BBVA SA in New York. The Mexico segment refers to banking and insurance businesses in this country as well as the activity of its branch in Houston. The Turkey segment reports the activity of Garanti BBVA group that is mainly carried out in this country and, to a lesser extent, in Romania and the Netherlands. The South America segment comprises of operations in n Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes the banking business activity carried out by the group in Europe and Asia, excluding Spain. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It has seven offices in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, Woodland Hills, Corona, and Ontario. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

