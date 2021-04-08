Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $5.16 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $265.70 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00009127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,535,207 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, "Anoncoin is a cryptocurrency that supports the i2p darknet for transactions, providing a higher degree of anonimity. With the addition of being fully tor compatible there is a huge possibility of hiding in plain sight by transferring coins using the darknet only. "

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

