Andrew Lewis Sells 18,000 Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total value of £48,060 ($62,790.70).

Andrew Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of Chemring Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

Chemring Group stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.59). The company had a trading volume of 329,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,046. The firm has a market capitalization of £777.96 million and a PE ratio of 22.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chemring Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 181.80 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

