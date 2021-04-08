Andrew S. Davis Sells 660 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $33,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.