ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,441.94 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,910,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,376 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 194,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

