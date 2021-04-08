Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down to $27.33

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $26.67. Annexon shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

