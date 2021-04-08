Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 5.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 45,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,465,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

