Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

