Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report sales of $2.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $3.00 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $550,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 392.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $14.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 million to $19.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $23.32 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of APDN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.74. 6,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,628. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

