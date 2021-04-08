Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

