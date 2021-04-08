Apria (NYSE:HAYW) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apria (NYSE:HAYW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apria in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Apria alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Apria has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last three months.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.