Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APYX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

