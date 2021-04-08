ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 130.30% from the company’s current price.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

AETUF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

