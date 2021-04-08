Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

ASC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,690. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

