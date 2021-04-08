Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.14

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.14 and last traded at $129.03, with a volume of 4572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,029 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

