Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.85 and a 200 day moving average of $222.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $162.30 and a 1-year high of $250.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

