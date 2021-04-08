ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

ASC opened at GBX 5,599.27 ($73.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,016 ($26.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 44.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,594.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,007.58.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

