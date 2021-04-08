Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.73.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.