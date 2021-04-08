Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATHA stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 133,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,043. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. Research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,366,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth $706,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athira Pharma (ATHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.