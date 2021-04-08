Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on April 13th (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:AURCU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 13th. Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AURCU stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

