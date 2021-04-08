AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$37.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$31.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$866.36 million and a P/E ratio of -116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$5.57 and a 52 week high of C$37.54.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. Analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0499998 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

