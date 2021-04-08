Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.92. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.70. 23,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $193.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

