Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $33.70 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00265653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.29 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.13 or 0.99869480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.00710007 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,486,550 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

