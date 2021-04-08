Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $217.76 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $217.76 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $30.73 or 0.00053998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00319649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,218,282 coins and its circulating supply is 128,052,247 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.