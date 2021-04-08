Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.42

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 101189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,801 shares of company stock worth $2,481,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

