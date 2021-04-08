Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Avis Budget Group worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 297,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $3,070,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 103,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.