AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.95 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.95 ($29.35) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €23.44 ($27.58) on Tuesday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company’s fifty day moving average is €21.94 and its 200-day moving average is €19.02.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

