AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Sells $125,200.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $490.31 million, a PE ratio of -388.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

