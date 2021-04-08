Azuki (AZUKI) 1-Day Volume Hits $288,686.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Azuki has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $288,686.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00265088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.97 or 0.00783305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,720.75 or 1.00034728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.87 or 0.00705143 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,828,148 coins and its circulating supply is 9,761,335 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

