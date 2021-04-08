B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in FirstEnergy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NYSE:FE opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.