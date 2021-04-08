B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.89 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

