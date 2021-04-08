B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,466,793. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

