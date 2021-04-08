B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $86.68 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

