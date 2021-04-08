B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Five Below by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $5,382,148. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Shares of FIVE opened at $194.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.79. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.