B. Riley Boosts RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $4.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. On average, research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.