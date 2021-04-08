B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to $9.75

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $9.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.71% from the stock’s previous close.

BTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.01.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in B2Gold by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in B2Gold by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

