Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 771,307 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 464,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 2,589,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,009,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 1,430,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

