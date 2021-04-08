Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €2.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.95 ($3.47).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.