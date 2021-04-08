Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 7,892 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 684,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,481 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $104.82.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

