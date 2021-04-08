Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $380.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

