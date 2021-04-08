Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $62,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $3,499,099.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

